Maine attorney general accuses Trump of using children as political pawns

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey is accusing President Donald Trump of using children as pawns to advance his political agenda.

His comments are in response to Trump's remarks on Thursday to the Republican Governor's Association, saying Maine will receive no federal money as long as it allows transgender athletes to compete.

Earlier this week, state Republican Representative Laurel Libby garnered national attention after she criticized a Maine transgender female track athlete on social media.

Frey says any attempt by Trump to cut off federal funding to Maine unless trans female athletes are banned from competing is in direct violation of federal court orders. Frey pledged to defend Maine's laws, which allow trans athletes to participate in sports under its Human Rights Act.