Gov. Mills says Trump should focus more on economy and health care, less on transgender athletes

Gov. Janet Mills fired back at President Trump's demand for an apology on Monday by accusing the president of failing to protect women and girls amid his administration's campaign against transgender rights.

Trump posted on Truth Social over the weekend that he needed to hear a "full throated apology" from Mills before his administration would settle its month-long dispute with Maine over transgender athletes. Instead, Maine's Democratic governor responded Monday with a stinging critique of the Trump administration's economic performance and its policies towards women.

“If the current occupant of the White House wants to protect women and girls, he should start by protecting the women and teenage girls who are suffering miscarriages and dying because they can't get basic lifesaving health care in states across this country," Mills, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, told reporters in Bangor following an event.

Mills went on to suggest that potential cuts to Social Security offices and the elimination of USAID programs would impact women and girls.

"If he cares about women and girls, he should talk about the little girls and boys and infants in Sudan and other countries who are dying right now because he has cut off their supply of food and lifesaving medicines," Mills said. "If he truly cares about women and girls and the people of this country, let's see the economic plan. Let's see the health care plan."

This was Mills' most vocal response to Trump since their tense exchange at the White House on Feb. 21. During a meeting with other governors, Trump asked whether Maine planned to comply with his recent executive order banning transgender athletes from playing in girls' and women's sports. Mills replied that Maine was following federal and state law, the latter of which prohibits discrimination in extracurricular activities based on someone's "gender identity."

"We are the federal law," Trump told Mills as other governors and national media watched. "Well, you better do it. You better do it because you are not going to get any federal funding if you don't."

Mills' response that day — "See you in court" — made national headlines. But it also sparked a wave of investigations and sanctions targeting Maine from the Trump administration. Last week, two federal agencies gave the Maine Department of Education just 10 days to agree to change the policy or risk referral to the Department of Justice.

In his weekend post on social media, Trump wrote that "the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House House Governor’s Conference." It was unclear what apology Trump was referring to. But he then said an apology from Mills "is the one that matters in such cases."

"Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled," Trump continued. "I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily."

The governor steered clear of the transgender policy on Monday and instead described the battle with the White House as being about "state's rights." She also criticized Trump over his economy policy — particularly over his proposed tariffs on Canada, which is by far Maine's largest trading partner.

Mills predicted that tariffs will only cause pain on both sides of the border because some of Maine's most important products — such as lumber and lobster — can go back and forth between the borders multiple times. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also suggested that many Canadians may skip their annual trips to vacation hotspots like Old Orchard Beach this year because of the tariffs and tensions between the countries.

"Let's talk about the economy," Mills said. "Let's talk about real issues. Let's talk about housing. Let's talk about heating oil. Let's talk about price of gas and the price of bread and automobiles. You know, nothing's going down. Everything's going up."

