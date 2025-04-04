Maine AG joins lawsuit over Trump's attempt to reshape U.S. elections

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined 18 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order that attempts to reshape U.S. elections. The suit claims the order is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Massachusetts and seeks to block key aspects of the March 25 executive order such as new requirements that would-be voters provide citizenship documents when registering to vote, and that all mail in ballots be received by Election Day.

The statement from Frey's office described the executive order as an "unconstitutional, antidemocratic, and un-American attempt to impose sweeping voting restrictions across the country."

Frey and others also argue that the President has no power to rewrite state election laws or modify the rules Congress has created for elections.

This lawsuit is the fourth legal challenge brought against the executive order.