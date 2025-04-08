Bill removing referendum requirement for nuclear plants fails early test in Maine House

A Republican-led effort aimed at removing obstacles for the development of nuclear power has failed an early test in the Maine House of Representatives.

The measure would overturn a 40-year-old requirement that proposed nuclear power projects be subject to a statewide referendum. Lawmakers adopted the requirement in 1983 as a response to public concerns about nuclear power following the partial meltdown of the Three Mile Island power plant in 1979.

But in recent years there's been a push from Republicans to revive nuclear power as a zero-emissions energy source.

Republican state Rep. Reagan Paul, of Winterport, the bill's sponsor, argued that the referendum requirement is outdated and allows special interest groups to mobilize and defeat projects before they're vetted by regulators.

"No one demands a new referendum for a new wind farm or even a gas plant. Nuclear should not be the exception," Paul said.

The bill failed an initial vote along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House.

It has the support of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and nuclear energy advocates. Opponents, including the Natural Resources Council Of Maine, argue that developing nuclear plants is expensive and poses risks such as the disposal of nuclear waste.

Nuclear power is gaining interest nationally with support from Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The bill moves to the Senate where Democrats hold a narrow majority.

