Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions from the state’s vaccination requirements.

Maine's opt-out rate for vaccines is more than double the national average, and the vast majority are for non-medical reasons.

The new law, which still allows medical exemptions, goes into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns. Students currently enrolled in school who do no have their required immunizations have until 2021 to comply.