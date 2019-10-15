Hannah Pingree: Her New Role Leading the Office of Policy Innovation & the Future

We will learn about the newly created Office of Policy Innovation & the Future, which Governor Mills chose Hannah Pingree to lead. Pingree’s role forges new territory beyond what was the scope of the state planning office, including future-oriented areas, such as climate change and children’s issues. Pingree will explain the challenges and goals of the office, and her hopes for what she can achieve in this uncharted role.

Guest: Hannah Pingree, served as Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010 and also served as the House Majority Leader, Chair of the Committee on Health and Human Services, and a member of the Appropriations Committee. She has also managed several family small businesses, including a farm, restaurant and inn; led several education and housing campaigns in her community; managed the development and implementation of rural housing, energy efficiency, and eldercare projects for a small local coalition of non-profits.

Call-in guests:

Richard Barringer, former Maine conservation commissioner and planning director, and founding director of the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School of Public Service

Maureen Drouin, Executive Director, Maine Conservation Voters and Maine Conservation Alliance