Acadia National Park saw record number of visitors in 2025

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 27, 2026 at 1:01 PM EST
Visitors atop Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Visitors atop Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

More than 4 million people visited Acadia National Park last year, setting what appears to be a new record.

2021 was the first time Acadia had recorded more than 4 million visits, a level that wasn't again reached until last year. According to National Park Service data, 4,079,318 people visited Acadia in 2025, about 10,000 fewer visits recorded compared to four years ago.

July and August were the busiest months at Acadia. The bump in visitation came amid federal staffing reductions and a 43-day government shutdown, where services at the park were limited.
Environment and Outdoors Acadia National Park
