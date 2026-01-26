Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

ICE says it's arrested more than 200 people since last week in Maine operation

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:23 PM EST
A woman films a Homeland Security Investigations agent at a parking lot at Deering Oaks Park, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A woman films a Homeland Security Investigations agent at a parking lot at Deering Oaks Park, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Portland, Maine.

The Department of Homeland Security says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested more than 200 people in Maine since launching large-scale operations last week.

In a written statement Monday, a spokesperson characterized those arrested as "illegal aliens."

But in many cases, immigration lawyers, employers and family members of those detained say many are pursuing lawful immigration pathways such as asylum, and have legal documents to work in the U.S.

The DHS statement highlighted four people it says have criminal records — the same four people it highlighted in a press release last Wednesday announcing the operation.
Tags
Immigration ICE in Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider