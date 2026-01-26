ICE says it's arrested more than 200 people since last week in Maine operation

The Department of Homeland Security says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested more than 200 people in Maine since launching large-scale operations last week.

In a written statement Monday, a spokesperson characterized those arrested as "illegal aliens."

But in many cases, immigration lawyers, employers and family members of those detained say many are pursuing lawful immigration pathways such as asylum, and have legal documents to work in the U.S.

The DHS statement highlighted four people it says have criminal records — the same four people it highlighted in a press release last Wednesday announcing the operation.