Maine attorney general creates email tip line for alleged ICE abuses

The Maine attorney general has set up an email tip line to document civil rights violations and excessive force during the Trump administration's immigration enforcement surge.

The move follows similar actions in other states where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been deployed and are under scrutiny for tactics used during detainments and interactions with protestors.

The alleged civil rights violations in Minnesota and Illinois became the rationale for lawsuits aimed at curtailing ICE operations.

According to a release from the Maine attorney general, the email tip line will be an open source collection of alleged abuses. The office asks people to be specific about the time, date and location of what they witnessed. It's also asking people to not send photos or videos, but to indicate if they have them.

The office says the tips could become fodder for a future investigation. The emails will also be subject to Maine's public records law.

Those with tips should email them to citizenreporting.oag@maine.gov.