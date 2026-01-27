Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Nine faith leaders arrested at 'pray-in' at Susan Collins' Portland office

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:07 PM EST
At least 30 local faith leaders and clergy gathered outside of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' downtown Portland office on Jan. 27 to urge her to end ICE operations in Maine.
Nora Saks / Maine Public
1 of 3  — IMG_1950.jpg
At least 30 local faith leaders and clergy gathered outside of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ downtown Portland office on Jan. 27 to urge her to end ICE operations in Maine.
Nora Saks / Maine Public
Pastor Will Green, of New Brackett Church on Peaks Island, being arrested by Portland police.
Nora Saks / Maine Public
2 of 3  — IMG_2013.jpg
Pastor Will Green, of New Brackett Church on Peaks Island, being arrested by Portland police.
Nora Saks / Maine Public
Robert Levin, a Quaker who attends the Portland Friends Meeting, was one of nine arrested by Portland police for refusing to leave Sen. Susan Collins' office in Portland during a "pray-in."
Nora Saks / Maine Public
3 of 3  — IMG_2008.jpg
Robert Levin, a Quaker who attends the Portland Friends Meeting, was one of nine arrested by Portland police for refusing to leave Sen. Susan Collins’ office in Portland during a “pray-in.”
Nora Saks / Maine Public

Nine local clergy and faith leaders were arrested on charges of criminal trespassing outside of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' downtown Portland office at One Canal Plaza on Tuesday.

They were among at least 30 people from different denominations who gathered for a "pray-in" to urge Collins to reject the Homeland Security funding bill being considered by the Senate this week, and for ICE to end its operations in Maine.

Demonstrators, many dressed in religious garb, sang, chanted, read scripture and prayed outside Collins' office while awaiting a response.

Rev. Allison Smith, with the Cumberland Congregational United Church of Christ, says she thinks it's wrong that immigrant neighbors are being targeted because of their accent or the color of their skin.

"It is just breaking our hearts to know that our country is taking this turn. And we aren't going to stand for it," Smith said. "We're going to stand with our neighbors."

Robert Levin, a member of the Portland Friends Meeting, helped organize the demonstration. He told Maine Public he was willing to be risk arrest, and that this wasn't his "first rodeo."

"My Quaker faith is deeply bound with a sense of justice," said Levin. "And nothing lights my fire more than seeing injustice. And my fire is lit these days, unfortunately, by what I'm seeing."

Collins' state office representative, Halsey Frank, agreed to meet with a few demonstrators at a time, but asked the rest of the crowd to disperse multiple times.

When they refused, Portland police officers arrived and arrested those still on the premises without incident.
Immigration ICE in Maine
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
