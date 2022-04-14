Historic bill on tribal sovereignty advances, but fate remains unclear

The Maine House gave initial approval Thursday to a bill to overhaul the fraught relationship between state government and tribal nations in the state. But supporters fell well short of the margin they would need to overcome a potential veto from Gov. Janet Mills.

Tribal leaders agreed three years ago to participate in a task force to explore changing a 1980 agreement that ended the tribes' legal claims against the state but that sparked decades of other lawsuits and jurisdictional fights. After being delayed by the pandemic, the resulting bill finally reached the House floor on Thursday in what bill sponsor Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, described as an historic moment to right past wrongs against the tribes.

"We in this body are confronted with the urgency of now,” said Talbot Ross, the assistant majority leader.” It is time to correct the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. It is time to restore the Wabanaki nations' sovereign rights. To the people of Maine, I say, this is a moment of opportunity.

In effect, LD 1626 would allow the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to benefit from all of the "rights, privileges, powers, duties and immunities" afforded to more than 500 tribes nationwide under federal law. It deals with taxation and land use as well as hunting and fishing on tribal lands. The bill would give tribal courts more jurisdiction over criminal justice issues involving members or on tribal lands, and it would strengthen the tribes’ ability to set environmental standards on their lands.

But it would not allow Maine tribes to open casinos or offer other gambling. Lawmakers are expected to debate as early as Friday a bill from the Mills administration that would allow the four federally recognized tribes in Maine the exclusive right to offer online sports gambling while allowing Maine’s two existing casinos to offer in-person betting on athletic events. But the casinos oppose being cut out of online sports betting and are pushing an alternative version of the bill.

In the debate over LD 1626, tribal leaders said that because the state treats tribes as municipalities rather than sovereign governments, they have been unable to benefit from more than 150 laws passed since 1980. Passamaquoddy Tribal Rep. Rena Newell told her House colleagues that Maine's Wabanaki communities deserve all of the rights and privileges of other federal recognized Indian tribes.

"Let it be stated that the Wabanaki tribes have lived for more than 42 years to what I observe as the intended consequences of living with the limitations set forth in the Maine Implementing Act created in 1980.,” Newell said. “Mr. Speaker and honorable members of this House, the time to change this is now."

Mills, who fought with the tribes as attorney general, has pledged to improve state-and-tribal relations but has also expressed serious concerns about the bill. While only two bill opponents spoke during Thursday’s debate, critics of the legislation have warned that it could lead to different environmental and tax standards between tribal lands and their neighboring municipalities. They have also raised concerns about tribes’ ability to acquire additional “trust lands” throughout the state with little to no input from the state or municipalities.

Thursday's 81-55 vote is significantly less than the two-thirds majority needed to overcome a potential veto from Mills. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.