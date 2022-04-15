House OKs bill to give Maine tribes exclusive rights to online sports betting market

The Penobscot, Passamaquoddy and Maliseet tribes could soon control a lucrative online sports betting market under a bill that received initial approval Friday in the Maine House.

The House approved the proposal 81-53 despite opposition from Hollywood Casino in Bangor and lawmakers who philosophically oppose the expansion of gaming in the state.

The bill has been framed as a compromise between Gov. Janet Mills and the Wabanaki tribes, who continue to be at odds over a 40-year-old settlement act.

The tribes have said the sports betting bill is no substitute for the sovereignty bill that Thursday cleared the House, but they say it will allow them some measure of economic self-determination.

Under the proposal, the tribes would gain access to the mobile sports betting market. Hollywood Casino could run sports wagering at its nearby harness racing track, while and Oxford Casino could do so at its gaming facility.

The proposal now moves to the Senate.