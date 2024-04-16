Maine House passes controversial gun control bills by a single vote

Two gun control measures squeaked through the Democratic-controlled Maine House by a single vote on Tuesday. But both controversial bills face additional votes in the House and Senate.

One bill would ban so-called "bump stocks" and other mechanical or electronic devices that allow semi-automatic guns to operate more like fully automatic firearms or machine guns.

A second bill would require gun buyers to wait 72 hours before picking up a firearm from a licensed dealer, which supporters argued will help reduce suicides in Maine. Both measures received initial approval in the House on votes of 73-72, with a handful of Democrats joining all Republicans to oppose the bills.

Republican Rep. Laurel Libby of Auburn said the 72-hour waiting period is a façade that does not address "the festering wound that is mental health here in Maine."

"Let's not fool ourselves. This bill didn't pass last session because Maine people did not want it and here we are doing the same thing over again. Nothing has changed, Madame Speaker. Maine people do not want 72-hour waiting periods," Libby said.

Guns have emerged as a top issue in Augusta this year after last October's mass shooting in Lewiston. Both bills have already received initial approval in the Senate. But as in the House, the 72-hour waiting period only passed the Senate by a single vote. And with such slim margins, supporters can't afford to lose any votes due to changes of heart or absences during final enactment.