Former Governor Pardoned At Least 2 People Without Hearings

Maine's corrections department says that the former governor pardoned two people in his last days in office without consulting the clemency board and holding a public hearing.

Department of Corrections Director of Strategic Initiatives Anna Black said this month that former Republican Gov. Paul LePage's office pardoned his late mentor's grandson and a former GOP lawmaker without going through that traditional process.

Maine's Constitution says the governor has the sole power to grant pardons.

But former chair of the clemency board, Leonard Sharon, said that he never saw a governor grant a pardon without a public hearing in his 27-year tenure.

The state released the list of 112 people pardoned by LePage following a public records request by The Associated Press. LePage's representatives did not respond to request for comment.