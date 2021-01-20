Maine Lawmakers Want Capitol Police Chief Placed On Administrative Leave

AUGUSTA, Maine — More than 70 Democratic lawmakers are calling on Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin to be placed on administrative leave while his social media posts are investigated.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Senate President Troy Jackson signed onto the letter to the state’s public safety commissioner urging that Gauvin be placed on leave.

Gauvin issued an apology Friday in which he acknowledged social media posts “can be seen as inconsistent with my professional responsibilities.”

The social media posts derided mask mandates, questioned the presidential election results and supported a police officer who called for violence against Black Lives Matter protesters.