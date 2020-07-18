Max Linn Cleared For Ballot After Challenge Is Withdrawn

A challenge of an independent candidate for U.S. Senate has been withdrawn, clearing the way for Max Linn to appear on the November ballot.

Linn, a Bar Harbor businessman, is running for Senate in a race where the high-profile candidates are Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House.

Former state Sen. Mary Small of Bath, a Republican, challenged the validity of Linn's nominating petitions. Her attorney notified the secretary of state on Friday that she was withdrawing the challenge