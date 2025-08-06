Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Best of Maine Calling

By Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Collage of eight images from past Maine Calling shows, including Rick Steves, comic books, Shakers and more
Maine Public

We listen back to excerpts of recent shows that highlight the diversity of Maine Calling’s programs:

Travel advice from Rick Steves (Apr 10)
Because Comic Books are fun (Apr 1)
Appreciation for the Role of Libraries (Apr 28)
The beliefs of the only practicing Shakers (May 6)
Well-known Mainers talk about their First Jobs (June 23)
Why Sharing Meals is good for your health and well being (May 28)
Summer Reads and highlighting Maine authors (June 13)
Fun with Katie Zarilli and the personalities of Maine Counties (May 16) ... sing the song with us!

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
