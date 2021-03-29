-
The Maine CDC has added 311 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. No new deaths were reported. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 53,745. The death toll remains at 750.
But their resurgence has come with a human cost: Every year, their dams plug up culverts and other critical infrastructure, which can result in costly floods and damage.
A vaccination clinic scheduled next week in North Berwick has been canceled because of a lack of vaccine supply.
A federal district court will allow a case challenging immigration checkpoints by Customs and Border Protection to proceed.
Municipal officials in towns along the Kennebec River are applauding a state decision this week to reboot its planning process for restoring endangered Atlantic salmon to their historic habitat.
Maine's Rural Community Health Centers Get First-Dose Allocations Blanked Out Amid Reduced Vaccine SupplyFederally qualified health centers in Maine aren't receiving any first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week from the state.
The race between inoculations and the virus and its highly transmissible variants could be as politically consequential for Gov. Janet Mills as it is for public health.
The Maine Center for Disease Control says the number of COVID-19 cases identified in the state now exceeds 53,000. The agency added 438 new cases on Friday, along with 2 new deaths.
Bates College is extending its student lockdown protocol for an additional two days to continue combating a COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Janet Mills' administration is dropping a controversial proposal for restoring endangered Atlantic salmon to the Kennebec River.