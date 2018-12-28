LePage Begrudgingly Certifies Results Of 2nd Congressional District Race

By 30 minutes ago
  • Gov. Paul LePage's State of the State address, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Augusta, Maine.
    Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo

In one of his final acts in office, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has begrudgingly certified the results of the 2nd Congressional District race won by Democrat Jared Golden.

The governor tweeted Friday that he signed off on the election, which Golden won after prevailing in the nation's first congressional race decided by ranked-choice voting.

LePage has long been a critic of ranked-choice and his tweet included a photo of the election certificate with the words "stolen election" scrawled next to his signature.

The same certificate will be sent to the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin also formally ended his legal battle over ranked-choice voting and the election he lost to Golden.

Golden responded on Twitter, saying that the Governor's remarks are wrong and that they are "yet another attempt by the Maine GOP to undermine the will of Mainers."

Golden will be sworn in with the new Congress Jan. 3. LePage's last day in office is Jan. 2.

Updated 3:15 p.m. Dec. 28, 2018

