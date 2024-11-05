Maine and the nation head to the polls as Election Day finally arrives

Maine voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for president, Congress, the Legislature and five ballot questions.

While much of the political oxygen is being consumed nationally by the presidential election, Maine's ballot features a host of races and initiatives with local and national implications.

Maine voters could help decide which party controls the U.S. House next year, not to mention whether Democrats retain majorities in the Maine State House. Additionally, the five ballot questions will settle a yearslong debate over the design of the state flag and could put Maine squarely in the center of a federal battle over campaign finance.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. in many towns across Maine, although state law allows municipalities to begin accommodating voters as early as 6 a.m. Polls will close statewide at 8 p.m.

Roughly one-third of the state's registered voters had already cast absentee ballots as of Friday afternoon, according to figures from the Maine Secretary of State's Office. Any outstanding absentee ballots must be returned to municipal clerks by 8 p.m. in order to be counted. Election workers cannot begin tabulating results until the polls close.

Maine had the highest voter participation rate in the country in 2022 — and state election officials expect equally strong turnout this year. Maine also offers same-day voter registration at the polls, although first-time voters must show proof of residency and identity to register.

The 2nd Congressional District race between Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Republican Austin Theriault is the state's highest-profile contest after the presidential election. The 2nd District is one of only five across the country featuring a Democrat seeking reelection in a district that voted for former Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

Republicans currently have a narrow, 8-person majority in the 435-seat House. With control of the chamber at stake, the national parties and their allies have already dumped more than $25 million into the CD2 race, according OpenSecrets.org, a campaign finance watchdog.

Polls suggest that the race is close. A University of New Hampshire survey released over the weekend, for example, showed Golden at 45%, Theriault at 44% and 11% of respondents still undecided.

Ballots are also being cast in Maine's 1st Congressional District where Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree is being challenged by Republican Ronald Russell and independent Ethan Alcorn.

Independent Sen. Angus King is seeking a third, six-year term in the U.S. Senate. His challengers are Republican Demi Kouzounas, Democrat David Costello and independent Jason Cherry.

Additionally, Maine voters will fill all 186 seats in the state Legislature. Democrats currently have a 12-seat majority in the Maine House and a 13-seat majority in the Senate. But both parties are spending big to either preserve or flip that dynamic.

Maine voters will also decide five ballot questions.

Question 1 would cap contributions to so-called super PACs at $5,000. The initiative was spearheaded by a Massachusetts-based group that argues the current system of unlimited contributions to political action committees that make "independent expenditures" opens the door to illegal quid-pro-quo scenarios between deep-pocketed donors and groups and the politicians that they support. If Question 1 passes, it will likely be challenged in court as an unconstitutional challenge of free speech — in this case, campaign spending. The authors of the initiative hope to put the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Questions 2 through 4 are all bond measures: $25 million for research and development; $10 million to rehabilitate historic buildings; and $30 million for design, construction and maintenance of recreational trails.

Finally, Question 5 asks voters whether they want to replace the current state flag — featuring the state seal set against a deep-blue background — with the so-called Pine Tree flag featuring a green pine tree and a blue star against a buff-colored background. The latter is a variation on the design of the original state flag from 1901 to 1909.

State lawmakers debated the issue for several years but ultimately opted to let voters decide.

