Graham Platner posts $4.6 million in fourth quarter fundraising, Gov. Janet Mills $2.7 million

Upstart candidate Graham Platner outpaced Gov. Janet Mills during last year's final quarter of fundraising as both Democrats ramp up efforts to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a potentially pivotal race to determine control of the Senate.

Platner, an oyster farmer and combat veteran, hauled in $4.6 million over a reporting period in which his campaign was rocked by controversy and some staff turnover. The fundraising reports cover the final three months of 2025 and coincided with revelations about Platner's old social media posts and a tattoo he got while serving in the U.S. Marines that is associated with Nazis and that he's since had covered. He's continued to draw large crowds to his town halls across the state. Those forums have become a key tool of his campaign and he recently announced another slate of appearances after holding more than 30 events last year.

Mills received $2.7 million after launching her campaign two weeks into the reporting period in October. Mills was a top recruit for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. Her campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Congressional Committee created a joint fundraising committee.

Mills has $1.3 million in available cash remaining from the fourth quarter, while Planter has $3.7 million. Both candidates have begun airing television ads and have far outpaced the other Democrats currently hoping to defeat Collins.

The five-term Republican has raised $10 million for her reelection campaign so far, including $2.2 million in the fourth quarter. She also has $8 million in available cash and no high-profile Republican primary challengers that might force her to spend it before Democrats choose their nominee in June.

Collins is also benefitting from an array of outside spending groups that have ramped up their voter persuasion efforts in recent months. Those groups include super political action committees and nonprofit organizations that can spend unlimited money to influence elections. While super PACs have to disclose their donors, the groups have increasingly drawn contributions from dark money nonprofits that can shield the identities of contributors. Those tactics have made it more difficult to trace the individuals and organizations trying to sway the race.

Democrats have an array of counterparts already operating in a similar fashion. Many have been airing broadcast and digital ads that attempt to hobble Collins as she seeks a sixth term. Some of the committees are associated with Schumer and Democratic Senate leaders.

Platner, who was endorsed by independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, is unlikely to get similar support from such organizations before the June primary. He could become a target if the race between him and Mills is tight.

The fundraising in the U.S. Senate race eclipsed hauls in the 2nd Congressional District race. That contest was upended last fall when Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden announced he was not seeking reelection.

Golden's announcement prompted Jordan Wood to transition his U.S. Senate bid to the 2nd District contest. The former congressional staffer has pulled in $4 million total, including $1.2 million in the fourth quarter. Of that, he has roughly $632,000 remaining in available cash. That's significantly more than former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who entered the race in October.

Dunlap pulled in roughly $290,000 and has $154,000 remaining in cash.

State Rep. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, is also in the race, but he announced his candidacy after the latest reporting period.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage has the most remaining cash of the 2nd District candidates at more than $850,000. He's raised $1.2 million so far. Like Collins, he's unlikely to spend much of it because he doesn't face a high-profile Republican primary rival.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree has a sizable advantage over her challengers in the 1st Congressional District. Pingree, who has won each of her reelection contests handily, received just $57,000 in the fourth quarter and $270,000 overall. However, unspent campaign cash from previous elections leave her with more than $446,000 in available money.

State Rep. Tiffany Roberts, D-South Berwick, is challenging Pingree for the Democratic nomination. Roberts received more than $13,000 in the fourth quarter and has about $4,800 remaining in cash.

Republican Ronald Russell, who Pingree defeated in 2024, has about $3,400 in available cash after pulling in a little more than $25,000 since launching his campaign last year.